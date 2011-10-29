Terrell Owens Allegedly Tried To Kill Himself A Few Weeks Ago

NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was rushed to the hospital after taking too many perscription pills on Oct. 6.



On the night of the incident, one of T.O.’s assistants told a 911 dispatcher that it was a suicide attempt.

TMZ obtained the 911 call yesterday.

In it, the dispatcher asked, “Was this a suicide attempt?”

“Yes, I believe so,” the assistant responded.

The suicide attempt was not made after zero NFL scouts showed up to T.O.’s open workout earlier this week, as some news outlets have reported. It happened Oct. 6.

His publicist told the AP yesterday that the “reports released with the 911 call are misleading and not factual.”

