Terrell Owens Held A Public Workout Shirtless And Not A Single NFL Scout Came

If you had the chance to tune in to ESPN or the NFL Network over the last hour, you’d know that Terrell Owens conducted his first public workout Tuesday since suffering a torn ACL.This may be news to NFL scouts. Because Owens’ workout attracted ZERO NFL teams.



But it did attract ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. And Jerry Rice. And the NFL Network’s Lindsay Soto.

Owens’ didn’t run the 40-yard dash. But he did take his shirt off.

