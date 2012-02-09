Terrell Owens Is In A New Movie And It Looks Terrible

Photo: YouTube

His first game with the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League may only be a few weeks away, but Terrell Owens is instead focusing on promoting his new movie, “Dysfunctional Friends.”Owens’ cinematic debut is out in limited release as of February 3, according to Rotten Tomatoes.



The plot is about nine estranged friends forced to stay at their now dead mutual friend’s home and work out their differences in order to get their inheritance.

Other than Owens, it stars Stacy Kiebler, Ashley from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, Alicia Silverstone’s annoying best friend in “Clueless”, and a bunch of other random people you’ve never heard of.

And just in case all of that isn’t enough incentive to pay $12 to go see it, here’s the movie’s poster:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.