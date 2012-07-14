Terrell Owens is $20,000 Behind On Child Support Payments, Could See Jail Time

Fallen NFL star Terrell Owens, second in all-time receiving yards behind Jerry Rice, is still hoping he gets another shot to play on Sundays. But his life has been a mess since he last played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.



According to WSBTV in Atlanta, Owens missed a child support hearing yesterday, and is currently owes Melanie Smith $20,000 in missed child support payments. Owens and Smith are the parents of a seven-year-old daughter, who is in Smith’s custody.

Owens had agreed to pay Smith $5,000 dollars a month in support, but has a history of missing his payments.

Judge John Goger reset the hearing date for July 19th, and if Owens doesn’t show up he could face jail time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.