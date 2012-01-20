Terrell Owens Has Lost Nearly All Of His $80 Million And Has 'No Friends'

Terrell Owens is alone, nearly broke, and gets treated like an outcast by NFL teams.



At least that’s how he’s depicted in a feature by Nancy Haas in next month’s GQ.

Here are the highlights:

He says he lost most of his $80 million because of some terrible investments. T.O. was tied up in a lot of real estate that went south when the market gave out. He lost $2 million on a New Jersey home, and pays $750,000 a year in mortgages on various rental properties. In addition, he lost $2 million on a ill-fated Alabama electronic bingo venture, and says someone once drained a $270,000 bank account that he owned.

He has no friends. The article suggests that he’s always been socially awkward because of his rough childhood. But he also recently had a falling out with his two best friends and T.O. Show co-stars after they told him they were trying to get their own reality show. “I don’t have no friends. I don’t want no friends. That’s how I feel,” he said.

NFL teams don’t doubt he can still play, but don’t want to deal with his attitude. Here’s what one NFL exec told GQ: “He may have been less openly divisive with the Bengals, but you can’t live down the destruction of all those years. With T.O., no matter how brilliant he can be on the field, the dark side is always lurking. You don’t know which T.O. you’re going to get, and no one is comfortable risking that.”

Overall, it’s a really sad portrait of a guy who always seemed to have fun on the field.

Read the whole thing here >>

