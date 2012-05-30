Terrell Owens Got Cut By His Indoor Football League Team

Former NFL star Terrell Owens has been cut by the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League, the team announced yesterday.



The reasons:

He refused to play in key road games

He no-showed at a schedule team appearance at a children’s hospital

“A lack of effort both on and off the field”

T.O. is now 38 years old, but he’s still hoping to make an NFL comeback.

He’s in solid shape, and was productive with the Buffalo Bills in 2010.

But his reputation is scaring NFL teams away, at least according to an unnamed exec quoted by GQ in January: “With T.O., no matter how brilliant he can be on the field, the dark side is always lurking. You don’t know which T.O. you’re going to get, and no one is comfortable risking that.”

