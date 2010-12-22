Where Will Terrell Owens Go Next?

Terrell Owens has been placed on season-ending injury reserve by the Cincinnati Bengals and the team is not expected to re-sign him. Unfortunately that means the T.Ocho show may not be back for a second season in Cincinnati, and neither will Owens.



So who might be interested in adding the outspoken 37-year-old receiver that just had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee? We don’t think there will be many teams banging down T.O.’s door, but he’s had one of the most productive seasons of his career so someone will take a chance. Here are some possibilities:

New York Jets – The Jets offence has been anemic against good teams this season and the team may look for a proven receiver to pair with Santonio Holmes. New York has shown that it is not afraid of adding controversial players.

Chicago Bears – Every year the Bears fail to add a star receiver, but with Jay Cutler’s improving play the team may rethink its strategy. Cutler might finally be turning into a star, and Chicago could seek a big-time aerial weapon to aid his development.

Washington Redskins – Dan Snyder will give just about anyone money, plus the Redskins have been tied to Owens before.

Carolina Panthers – This team doesn’t usually take on problematic players, but it may have to part with Steve Smith and its wide receiver core is already woefully thin. If the Panthers deal Smith, they’ll need someone for either Jimmy Clausen of Andrew Luck to throw to.

St. Louis Rams – Sam Bradford has enjoyed a tremendous rookie season without much help around him in the passing game. T.O. might be a good stopgap solution.

Cleveland Browns – Cleveland needs help at wide receiver and has had a first-hand look at how productive Owens still is.

Oakland Raiders – The Raiders have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season but could certainly use another receiver. Al Davis has also been connected to T.O. before and the Raiders tend to love this type of player.

