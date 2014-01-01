Terrell Owens Get Revenge On Philadelphia In This Clever New Ad For Carl's Jr. [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Former NFL star Terrell Owens reflects on the abuse he received from Philadelphia Eagles fans in a new ad for hamburger chain Carl’s Jr. In the ad, made by 72andSunny, Owens says that while he no longer has to put up with the notoriously crude Philadelphia sports fans, he can get the local food he cherished during his two seasons as an Eagle by ordering the new Philly Cheesesteak from Carl’s Jr. Because it’s a Carl’s Jr. ad, there are several attractive women lounging with him on a beach:

The Wall Street Journal asked several marketing and advertising luminaries to discuss their favourite and least favourite ad campaigns of the year.

The number of ads purchased for iPad magazine editions rose 16% this year, while print ad sales remained steady by dropping just a fraction of a per cent.

A new report from Pew Research finds that more U.S. women use all of the major social media networks than men, with the exception of LinkedIn. The study said that 76% of online adult U.S. women use Facebook, compared to 66% of their male counterparts.

Digiday has its five favourite brand stories of the year.

A pair of suicide bombings on consecutive days in Russia has sponsors of the Sochi Olympics worried that the Games could be marred by violence. The attacks took place in the city of Volgograd, which Google Maps says is a 15-hour drive from Sochi.

Ad Age looks at some of the biggest brand follies of 2013.

Ad Week assesses Time.com as it prepares to launch a major redesign in the early part of the New Year. The site has boosted traffic in recent months following the hire of several internet-savvy editorial staffers.

