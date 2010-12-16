Terrell Owens Finally Pointing Fingers At Bengals' Coaches And Owners

According to Terrell Owens, the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2-11 record is a result of poor coaching and a bad job by team ownership.



“I think there’s underachieving from the top down,” Owens said. “You start with the owner, you start with the coaches. And obviously we as players, we are a product of what the coaches are coaching us throughout the course of the week.

Owens is having one of the best seasons of his career and had been fairly well-behaved up to this point, aside from a minor fine for tweeting close to game time. But an NFL season wouldn’t be complete without T.O. causing a major controversy in the media.

T.O. hasn’t been on a winning team since 2008 with the Dallas Cowboys when they went 9-7 and he’s worn out his welcome in four cities already. Despite a reputation for being a cancer in the locker room, selfish, and overrated, Owens remains convinced that nothing is ever his fault.

Luckily for Owens he has been productive on the field; otherwise he’d be in the same situation as Randy Moss. He’s already angered five NFL teams, so if he wants to continue his career he needs to focus on endearing himself to the remaining 27, not throwing blame around.

