Terrell Owens Will Play For The Indoor Football League After NFL Teams Show Zero Interest

Photo: Boston Herald

The pressing question on every football fan’s mind has finally been answered: What team will Terrell Owens play football for next?Owens made the announcement on Twitter (via Pro Football Talk) late Wednesday night by saying, “The WAIT IS OVER!! GETCHA POPCORN READY!!” and linking to a video where he informs his followers that he will take his talents to Allen, Texas, to play for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League.



“Allen, Texas, I’ll see you in the end zone.”

Owens will be paid somewhere between $250,000 and $500,000, according to PFT. The IFL season begins in February.

