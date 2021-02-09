'Terraria' co-creator cancels its Google Stadia rollout after getting locked out of his Gmail, YouTube, and Play accounts

iTunes Terraria is a popular 2D action-adventure game

One of the co-creators of 2D video game ‘Terraria’ has been locked out of his Google accounts.

Andrew Spinks said he cancelled the Google Stadia version of the game due to his frustration.

He told his 65,000 Twitter followers the company was a “liability” on Monday.

One of the co-creators of action-adventure game “Terraria” has branded Google a “liability” after he was locked out of his Gmail, YouTube, and Play accounts for weeks.

On Monday, Andrew Spinks told his 65,000 Twitter followers he had shut down the unannounced development of the 2D multiplayer for Google’s gaming platform Stadia due to his frustration with the firm.

“@Google my account has now been disabled for over 3 weeks. I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround,” he wrote.

Spinks is the CEO of indie game studio Re-Logic, best known for “Terraria”. He used the official “Terraria” handle at the end of January to tweet at a YouTube support account that Re-Logic had lost access to its YouTube account, and that Gmail and other Google apps were all disabled a few days later. “This account links into many business functions and as such the impact to us is quite substantial,” he wrote at the time.

On Monday, Spinks said he had lost access to “thousands of dollars” worth of apps on his Google Play account, and that he had been unable to access his YouTube and Gmail accounts, the latter of which he has been using for 15 years.

Insider previously wrote about what it’s like to get indefinitely locked out of your Google account, with many appeals receiving only automated responses.

“I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge,” Spinks continued. “Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is cancelled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.”

He added: “I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.”

The decision is another small blow to Google’s gaming ambitions, just weeks after the firm announced it was abandoning plans to produce games in-house.

Insider approached Google for comment.

