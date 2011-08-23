Check Out Maryland's New Football Uniforms Designed By Under Armour

Photo: http://yfrog.com/kklt5acj

With a new head coach in College Park, Maryland, it’s no wonder the Terrapins wanted to get a new look. Coach Randy Edsall and the Maryland Terrapins revealed to the public their 2011 Under Armour uniforms and redesigned helmets.There are two new helmet designs and 16 possible uniform combinations.



For traditionalists, the uniforms might be an eyesore, but the uniforms look sharp and players are excited about the bold look. Now to get the fans back in the stadium, old and new, Edsall and company better put some wins on the board. After all, Maryland’s success will be based on how well they play, not by what they look like.

Check out al all the pics HERE.

Read more posts on TheMatadorSports »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.