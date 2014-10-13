Terrance Williams Makes A Ridiculously Athletic Catch Leading To A Cowboys Victory

The Cowboys trailed the Seahawks 23-20 in the fourth quarter but Terrance Williams made a catch that essentially won Dallas the game.

On 3rd and 20 at the end of the fourth quarter, Tony Romo was in trouble and threw the ball down the field to Williams at the sideline. Williams was able to stretch out, make the catch, and somehow get both feet in bounds.

Wow:





The extended drive led to a Cowboys touchdown, making it 27-23 with 3:16 left on the clock. The Cowboys ended up making it 30-23 after the Seahawks went 4 and out.

