An NFL Running Back Is Working At A Sandwich Shop In The Offseason

Photo: Heath Nielsen

Terrance Ganaway, who just played his rookie season for the St. Louis Rams, is working at Jimmy John’s in Waco, Tex. during the offseason, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.Ganaway made $390,000 in his rookie season which is the NFL’s minimum wage, and now he’s working at Jimmy John’s 12 hours a week making about $7.50 an hour. But, why?



Ganaway told the Post-Dispatch that he really just wants to occupy all the free-time he has in the offseason:

“I just wanted to stay fit, stay out of trouble, and really just try to save money and not spend a lot of money. So I just jokingly tweeted that I needed a job in Waco. Was anyone hiring?”

A Jimmy John’s employee responded to that tweet saying they were hiring, so Ganaway applied and was hired.

Ganaway also joked that when he has kids someday, he wants to tell them he had to work two jobs to get them through college.

When Ganaway is at work, he does a little of everything, he told the Dispatch:

“I’m on the line that makes the sandwiches. I bake bread. Take the cashier spot. I had to sweep the other day. Clean the tables. I mean, all types of stuff. Slice the meat. Wrap the meat.”

But don’t worry, Ganaway isn’t slacking off when it comes to his number one job, being an NFL player, he said:

“My No. 1 job is being an NFL player. So don’t get it confused as to me working at Jimmy John’s has me lazy. … I know what I have to do. I know how to get in shape and I know what it takes to perform at a high level. Really, Jimmy John’s is just to keep me out of trouble in all the down time we have in the offseason.”

Ganaway only played in three games for the Rams in his rookie season and didn’t have any carries. But the Rams kept him on the roster, and according to the Post-Dispatch, he could have a bigger role next season.

