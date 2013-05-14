This Flying Car Concept Takes Off And Lands Like A Helicopter

Flying cars have long been a staple of futuristic fantasies, but the mainstream auto industry has made a lot more progress toward vehicles that drive themselves than those that can take to the skies.
Fortunately for those who don’t want to be confined to the road, one American company has made impressive progress toward that dream.
Terrafugia, based in Boston, has already started taking orders for its FAA-approved Transition “flying car,” which takes off and lands like a plane, with wings that fold up for trips on land.
Now Terrafugia has introduced a new vehicle with significant improvements. The TF-X model takes off and lands vertically (like a helicopter) so it doesn’t need a runway.
The plug-in hybrid vehicle exists only in renderings for now, but given how far Terrafugia has taken its first model, it’s not crazy to expect to see this on our roads someday.
The TF-X uses two 600 horsepower electric propellers to take off and land vertically, so it does not need a long runway.
Once the TF-X is in the air, the motor pods fold forward. A 300 horsepower engine provides power for flight, and charges the vehicle's batteries.
Terrafugia says it will have a 500 mile range, and can fly at 200 mph. There's room for four people inside.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.