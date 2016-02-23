This flying car is said to hit the market by 2025

Terrafugia is building the TF-X, a vehicle that will be able to transform from car to plane and back. According to the company, it will be ready for market by 2025. When finished, it will be able to take off, fly, and land on its own.

