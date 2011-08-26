PHOTOS: Inside TerraCycle's Incredible 99% Recycled Office

Photo: Kim Bhasin, Business Insider

Many companies tout the importance of “living” their brands, but few ever accomplish it. They leave it up to the individuals to do it themselves, and do nothing to spur engagement.The folks at TerraCycle truly do live their brand.



Nearly a decade ago, then-20-year-old Princeton freshman Tom Szeky started up a green business that made fertiliser out of worm refuse and packaged it in used bottles. Later on, he completely changed his company’s business model into primarily upcycling — re-using waste without breaking it down — items like toothbrushes into consumer products, then selling them to retailers like Target and Walmart.

Now, he’s gone global, and things are booming for Szeky’s creation. TerraCycle cracked the top 1000 in Inc Magazine’s annual Inc 5000 list of fastest growing privately-owned companies, had feature write-ups in numerous publications and even had its own 4-episode mini-series on National Geographic called Garbage Moguls.

Despite the drastic changes and huge growth, TerraCycle’s culture has remained nearly the same, thanks to the company leadership’s initiative to keep it that way, and employees that believe in what they’re doing.

There are few companies as unique as TerraCycle, but somehow its incredibly quirky office manages to embody the company’s culture perfectly.

The office was designed by TerraCycle’s Chief Design Junkie (yes, that’s her official title) Tiffany Threadgould, who explained to us that “it’s sensory overload. It’s a display of everything that we’re about. In design there’s something nice to be said about that.”

We took a trip down to TerraCycle’s Trenton, NJ headquarters to see what all the fuss was about.

