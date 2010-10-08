Welcome To Terra Vivos: The Underground Shelter For Those Who Want To Ride Out The Apocalypse In Luxury

Photo: Courtesy of Terra Vivos

What can get the housing bubble rising again? How about the fear bubble.Real estate developer Robert Vicino has built a luxury fallout shelter at an undisclosed underground location in the California desert, with plans to build more shelters across the country (via Popsci).



Buying your own room at Terra Vivos costs around $50,000 or $25,000 for kids.

Not cheap, but the amenities are nice, and we’re less than two years from the Mayan Apocalypse.

