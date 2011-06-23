Since The World Didn't End, These Luxury Bunkers Are Going On Sale For $10,000

Photo: Courtesy of Terra Vivos

Just months ago sales of doomsday bunkers were reportedly soaring.Then the end of the world on May 21 didn’t happen as forecast. Now there’s a fire sale on those same luxury bunkers. The celebrated Terra Vivos bunkers have been marked down from $50,000 to only $10,000.



A pretty good deal when you consider the Mayan Apocalypse is coming soon.

UPDATE: Terra Vivos tells us that only certain economy bunkers are on sale for $10,000. The company also claims that sales remain high.

“The global demand for Vivos is exponentially growing and will continue to, as events begin to unfold and become more and more evident to the masses. In the meantime, those individuals who are more aware, concerned, well-read and “connecting the dots” of the major events that are now happing all around us, are preparing – just in case! Doing otherwise may be negligent, cavalier and even crazy.”

