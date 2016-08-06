You can grow a literal lawn chair with this simple kit

Landscaping isn’t just for show — it can be functional too. This grass growing kit called the TERRA makes it easy for you to build natural seats straight into your lawn.

The product was created by Italian design studio Nucleo, which is currently raising money to manufacture TERRA furniture on Kickstarter. The kit is essentially a set of laser-cut cardboard pieces that customers assemble in a criss-cross pattern. The pieces form a chair-shaped 3D grid with open spaces, which are then filled with soil or clay and topped with grass. (Soil, substrate and seeds don’t come in the kit, however.)

To actually create the chair, you have to fill the spaces with a stable substance that will keep the frame together when it rains. For that, Nucleo suggests you fill two-thirds of the open space with expanded clay and the rest with regular soil. After that, simply spread the seeds, and after two months of watering, you’ll have some literal lawn chairs. After that, grass will continue to grow on them like a normal lawn, so make sure to trim it with garden shears to maintain the seat’s shape.

Studio Nucleo has manufactured TERRA kits before, though the firm stopped producing them in 2005. If funded, the Kickstarter campaign would bring them back in three sizes a single chair ($217), a loveseat version ($423), and a three-seat sofa ($656). The project is currently about 10% funded with 25 days left to go.

