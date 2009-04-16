"Terminator" Toast

Fox’s ratings-plagued Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles has been canceled, sources tell EW’s Michael Ausiello.

“It’s done,” maintains a source close to the show. “Everyone has pretty much known for a couple of weeks.” Adds a network insider: “Consider it canceled.”

Ratings Web site TV by the Numbers has been saying for months that the show won’t be renewed, but this is the first time we’ve seen an inside source confirm that the show’s over. Still, Fox refuses to say that Terminator‘s been canceled:

“No decision has been made yet,” insists a network rep. “We will be announcing our fall schedule on May 18.”

At which point, we—and other smart observers—predict Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles won’t be on it.

