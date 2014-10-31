The Next 'Terminator' Movie Is Going To Rewrite The Franchise's History

Next summer, we’re getting our first new “Terminator” movie in six years.

Paramount is relaunching the franchise with “Terminator: Genisys,” starring Jason Clarke (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”), Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”), and the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who started it all.

Entertainment Weekly has a first look at the new film and it sounds like the fifth instalment of the ever-ongoing war of humans versus machines will completely rewrite the origins of the first film … somewhat.

If you’ve ever seen James Cameron’s “The Terminator,” you’re familiar with the basic premise: A cyborg Terminator played by Schwarzenegger is sent back in time to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) to prevent her from giving birth to a son named John who is predicted to lead a resistance against the bots in the future.

Well, that’s all about to change.

According to EW, a plot point from the film imagines Schwarzenegger’s Terminator as a father figure to Sarah Connor:

“Sarah Connor isn’t the innocent she was when Linda Hamilton first sported feathered hair and acid-washed jeans in the role. Nor is she Hamilton’s steely zero-body-fat warrior in ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day.’ Instead, the mother of humanity’s messiah was orphaned by a Terminator at age 9. Since then, she’s been raised by (brace yourself) Schwarzenegger’s Terminator — an older T-800 she calls ‘Pops’ — who is programmed to guard rather than to kill. As a result, Sarah is a highly trained antisocial recluse who’s great with a sniper rifle but not so skilled at the nuances of human emotion.”

EW also says ‘Genisys’ plans to re-imagine the iconic scene from “The Terminator” when a naked Schwarzenegger lands in 1984 Los Angeles.

“To achieve that, the special effects team has created a ‘synthespian,’ or synthetic thespian, using a body double plus scans of Schwarzeneggar’s face from the first film merged with what his face looks like now.”

The film will cost a reported $US170 million to make and will be directed by Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark World”). “Terminator: Genisys” is in theatres July 2015.

You can read more from the EW cover feature here.

