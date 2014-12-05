A 'Terminator' Reboot With Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Coming -- Here's The First Trailer

Paramount/Terminator: Genisys Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in the first trailer for the fifth ‘Terminator’ movie.

A “Terminator” movie is coming to theatres next summer and the first trailer is here.

“Terminator: Genisys” will star Jason Clarke (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”), Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), and Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”).

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back to reprise his role as the Terminator who started it all.

The fifth instalment in the “Terminator” franchise will cost a reported $US170 million to make. Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark World”) will direct.

The film looks like a mash-up of the first and second movies in which Schwarzenegger’s Terminator goes back in time to kill Sarah Connor to prevent the birth of her son John. This time Schwarzenegger’s character is heading back in time to take out his original self from the 1984 film. Got all that?

“Terminator Genisys” is in theatres July 1, 2015.

Here’s the teaser poster for the film.

