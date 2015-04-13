New 'Terminator: Genisys' trailer shows Arnold Schwarzenegger back in action

Paramount and Skydance have released a new trailer for a new “Terminator” movie out this summer.

“Terminator: Genisys,” the fifth film in the series, will bring Arnold Schwarzenegger back to the franchise in the role he first made famous in 1984.

Emilia Clarke, J.K. Simmons, Matt Smith, and Jai Courtney also star.

Here’s the synopsis via Paramount:

When John Connor (Jason Clarke), leader of the human resistance, sends Sgt. Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) back to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) and safeguard the future, an unexpected turn of events creates a fractured timeline. Now, Sgt. Reese finds himself in a new and unfamiliar version of the past, where he is faced with unlikely allies, including the Guardian (Arnold Schwarzenegger), dangerous new enemies, and an unexpected new mission: To reset the future…

“Terminator: Genisys” is in theatres July 1.

