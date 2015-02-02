Here's The 'Terminator' Trailer That Just Aired During The Super Bowl

A new 30-second trailer for the next “Terminator” movie aired during the Super Bowl Sunday.
Paramount and Skydance previously released the spot online ahead of the big game.
“Terminator: Genisys” will bring Arnold Schwarzenegger back to the franchise while adding Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”), Jason Clarke (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”), and Oscar-nominated J.K. Simmons.
The movie is in theatres July 1.
