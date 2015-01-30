Here's The 'Terminator' Trailer That Will Air During The Super Bowl

A new 30-second trailer for the next “Terminator” movie will air during the Super Bowl Sunday.

Paramount has released the spot online ahead of the big game.

“Terminator: Genisys” will bring Arnold Schwarzenegger back to the franchise while adding Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”), Jason Clarke (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”), and Oscar-nominated J.K. Simmons.

The movie is in theatres July 1.

Paramount also released a new poster for the film featuring Schwarzenegger.

