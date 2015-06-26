'Terminator Genisys' will feature first-ever in-theatre interactive game at select theatres

For some going to see “Terminator Genisys” starting July 1 will mean having the chance to do something other than text or stare at the advertisements on the big screen before the movie starts.

Paramount has announced it is releasing an interactive game to be played on mobile devices before the film begins at select AMC IMAX locations.

The game is the first-ever in-theatre interactive video game.

Here’s what you do.

Audience members who want to play take their seat in the theatre and will be invited to join a closed and secure Wi-Fi network (no download or sign-in required).

Players will be randomly assigned to one of four teams to fight a wave of Terminators in three different settings from “Terminator Genisys.” Audience members point their phones at the theatre screen while clicking a button appearing on their home screen to “shoot and kill” Terminator cyborgs.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider My colleague Kirsten tried it out Wednesday night and was assigned to the Blue Team.

The game lasts three minutes and cannot be played once the movie begins.

The winning team at each showing of the participating theatres will receive a limited edition collectible “Terminator Genisys” poster.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider It didn’t go so well for her team. (They still got a poster at the end of the screening.)

Audiences will have the opportunity to play the game from July 1-3.

Participating theatres are:

New York (AMC Lincoln Square IMAX 13)

Los Angeles (AMC Universal CityWalk 19 with IMAX)

San Francisco (AMC Metreon IMAX 16)

Boston (AMC Boston Commons IMAX 19)

Dallas (AMC Northpark IMAX 15)

The game is available for iOS and Android phones.

“For the first time ever, moviegoers can engage with each other in an interactive, digital setting from their own theatre seats,” said Megan Wahtera, Senior Vice President of Interactive Marketing, Paramount Pictures in a press release. “This unique opportunity is a great way to bring rich online experiences to the big screen to celebrate the release of ‘Terminator Genisys.'”

The game is based on the just-released “Terminator Genisys: Revolution” game.

