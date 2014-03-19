Arnold Schwarzenegger Says The Next 'Terminator' Will Feel A Lot Like 'Terminator 2'

He will be back.

Yes, a fifth “Terminator” film is coming to theatres next summer with Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising his role as the titular character.

Called “Terminator: Genesis,” the next film will star Jai Courtney (“A Good Day to Die Hard”) as Kyle Reese and Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”).

Ahead of the actor’s new release “Sabotage” out later this month, Schwarzenegger spoke with Collider about his return to the “Terminator” franchise.

It sounds like the series may be heading back to its roots.

“The way it reads, it has the same feel of Terminator 2,” says Schwarzenegger. “It’s big. There’s hardcore action and it has some really great visual effects in there, but not over the top.”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” featured Schwarzenegger as a good guy trying to protect the son of Sarah Connor and was well received critically and at the box office. The 1991 film made more than $US500 million worldwide.

“Genesis” has been in production for a while and while there aren’t a lot of details out plotwise, you can probably bet it won’t have many ties to 2009’s “Terminator Salvation.” (That film, starring Christian Bale was supposed to start up a new trilogy.)

Skydance Productions and distributor Paramount will be financing the film.

“Terminator: Genesis” begins filming at the end of April in New Orleans and is set for a July 1, release.

