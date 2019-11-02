'Terminator: Dark Fate' could flop at the US box office despite reviews calling it the best movie in the franchise in nearly 30 years

Paramount Linda Hamilton in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate.’

“Terminator: Dark Fate” earned $US2.35 million at the domestic box office in Thursday previews.

That’s on par with the most recent movie in the franchise, “Terminator Genisys,” which ultimately made just $US27 million in its opening weekend.

It’s a bad sign for “Dark Fate,” despite receiving the best reviews for the franchise in years.

“Dark Fate” cost $US185 million to make, more than the $US155 million production budget of “Genisys.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” has been praised by critics as the best movie in the long-running “Terminator” franchise since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

But it’s still off to a rocky start at the domestic box office.

The movie pulled in just $US2.35 million in Thursday previews. That’s on par with the most recent movie in the franchise, 2015’s “Terminator Genisys,” which made $US2.3 million on Thursday and ultimately made only $US27 million over its opening weekend in the US.

The studio Paramount has projected “Dark Fate” to earn $US30 million to $US40 million over the weekend, but its Thursday gross is ominous. As Exhibitor Relations tweeted on Friday, “that’s a dark, dark domestic fate.”

“Dark Fate” cost $US185 million to make, more than the $US155 million production budget of “Genisys,” which ultimately earned $US90 million in the US but a more healthy $US440 million worldwide. “Dark Fate” will also most likely rely on a boost from the international box office.

“Dark Fate” has a decent 70% critic score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, better than other critically chastised sequels in the franchise. “Genisys” has a 27%, while 2009’s “Terminator Salvation” has a 33%.

Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio called it “a worthy movie in the franchise after years of duds.”

Its producer James Cameron, who directed the original two movies but had not been actively involved in the “Terminator” series since, told Deadline in August that “Dark Fate” could launch a new trilogy if it performed well at the box office. The chances of that are looking slimmer now.

