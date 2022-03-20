6 ‘Terminator’ actors who have appeared on ‘The Walking Dead’

- A number of “Terminator” actors have popped up on “The Walking Dead” over the years.
- “TWD” executive producer Gale Ann Hurd is also a producer of the “Terminator” franchise.
- Original franchise stars Robert Patrick and Michael Biehn have appeared in the zombie apocalypse.
Xander Berkeley appeared in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” before he was the original leader of the Hilltop community.
Before he was Gregory, the cowardly, submissive leader of the Hilltop, Berkeley played John Connor’s foster dad, Todd Voight, who was terminated by the T-1000.
“Terminator 2” actor Robert Patrick played twins on season 10’s bonus episodes.
Patrick, who famously played the T-1000 in “Terminator 2,” appeared on one episode as Mays, a survivor who crosses paths with Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). He also played an identical twin who Mays held captive.
Patrick told Insider in 2021 that he’s been a fan of “TWD” for years. As he was home in Atlanta, Georgia, where the series films, during the pandemic, he was finally able to appear on the show.
“I often wondered, well, maybe someday I’ll get a shot to get down there,” Patrick said. “I’m just glad it finally fell into place where I could actually do it. They wrote such a great role that I read it and I went, ‘Oh my God, how can you not want to do that part?'”
Former Savior Jared (Joshua Mikel) appeared briefly in 2015’s “Terminator Genisys.”
Joshua Mikel, who appeared on “TWD” from season seven through the season eight finale, was credited as the “angry driver” in the 2015 film starring Emilia Clarke.
Maggie’s right-hand woman, Dianne (Kerry Cahill), also appeared in “Terminator Genisys.”
After appearing in the 2015 film as Lt. Whitley, Cahill made her first appearance on the seventh season of “TWD” a year later.
Cahill has played one of the longest-surviving background players on the AMC series. She first joined the show as a crucial member of King Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) royal guard.
Zach McGowan, who played a member of the Saviors on “TWD,” was a solider in 2009’s “Terminator Salvation.”
McGowan appeared as a Savior named Justin on three episodes of “The Walking Dead’s” ninth season.
Michael Biehn is the latest “Terminator” actor to appear on the zombie series.
Biehn plays Ian, the leader of the new group introduced on season 11, episode 13.
The actor starred as Kyle Reese in 1984’s “The Terminator.”
14 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'