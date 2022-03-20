6 ‘Terminator’ actors who have appeared on ‘The Walking Dead’

“Terminator 2” actor Robert Patrick played twins on season 10’s bonus episodes.

Patrick, who famously played the T-1000 in “Terminator 2,” appeared on one episode as Mays, a survivor who crosses paths with Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). He also played an identical twin who Mays held captive.

Patrick told Insider in 2021 that he’s been a fan of “TWD” for years. As he was home in Atlanta, Georgia, where the series films, during the pandemic, he was finally able to appear on the show.

“I often wondered, well, maybe someday I’ll get a shot to get down there,” Patrick said. “I’m just glad it finally fell into place where I could actually do it. They wrote such a great role that I read it and I went, ‘Oh my God, how can you not want to do that part?'”