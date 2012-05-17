'Terminator 3' Actor Nick Stahl Reported Missing

Photo: Shutterstock

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” and “Sin City” star Nick Stahl, 32, was reported missing Monday.Stahl’s estranged wife Roseann filed a missing person’s report with the LAPD this week after not having contact with the actor since May 9.



Roseann had previously filed court papers in February expressing concern about her husband’s drug use and requesting proof that Stahl test negative for drugs 24 hours before seeing their two-year-old daughter, Marlo Murphy.

In March, Stahl was arrested for stiffing a Los Angeles cab driver out of an $84 fare and has since reportedly been a frequent visitor of the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles.

