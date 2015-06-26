Arnold Schwarzenegger fought with James Cameron over one deleted scene in 'Terminator 2'

TriStar via YouTube Arnold Schwarzenegger in a deleted scene from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day.’

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” is arguably one of the greatest sequels of all time.

Rather than imitating the original, it pushed this world forward and turned Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from terrifying villain to heroic saviour.

But making something this good isn’t always a smooth ride. “Terminator 2” had to go through multiple changes before ruling the box office in 1991. The ending was originally much happier. And then, they needed to cut the film’s running time down even more.

During a Q&A Schwarzenegger gave after a “Terminator Genisys” fan screening in New York on Wednesday, the actor was asked if there were any scenes cut from the film that he disagreed with the director about.

While Schwarzenegger couldn’t recall anything from “Genisys,” he remembered an argument he and director James Cameron had over which scene should be cut in order to shorten the film’s running time.

“There was a disagreement I remember on the second ‘Terminator’ because we screened the movie and it was two hours and twenty minutes,” said Schwarzenegger. “And so I said to James Cameron, ‘The movie’s too long.’ And he says to me, ‘Why do you say that?’ It just felt like to me at a certain point, ok, let’s get it done.”

After some struggle, Cameron decided to cut a scene in which Sarah (Linda Hamilton) and John Connor (Edward Furlong) have to remove Terminator’s brain.

“It was shot in a very remarkable way with the mirror effect and all this stuff. And it was a three minute and thirty second scene.” Schwarzenegger remembered.

There was just one problem.

Schwarzenegger loved that scene.

“He says I’m gonna take that scene out to shorten the movie … just to pay me back,” said Arnold. “And, I said to him, ‘No, no! That’s one of my favourite scenes! You can’t take that out!'”

‘He says ‘No, I have to, because that’s the way we shorten the movie. Then I have to work on some other scenes,'” recalled Schwarzenegger.

TriStar via YouTube A scene in which Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) performs emergency surgery on T-800 was cut from the film.

TriStar via YouTube A look inside T-800’s brain

“And so he took that scene out and we had a little fight about that.” Schwarzenegger said.

Though he was upset to let the scene go, he understands that this is what had to be done. After all, cutting the movie down was his idea in the first place.

“But then I had to let it go because we wanted to cut down the length of the movie.” Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger will be back as T-800 in “Terminator Genisys,” which will be out in theatres on July 1.

Watch the deleted scene below:

