Terminally ill 'Star Wars' fan gets his wish and sees 'Force Awakens' a month early

Daniel Fleetwood is holding all the secrets to the new “Star Wars” movie.

The terminally ill fan has been granted his wish to see “The Force Awakens” early, according to his family.

A campaign for the wish recently got the support of cast members, and the hashtag #forcefordaniel went viral. Fleetwood has spindle cell sarcoma, a rare form of connective tissue cancer, and had been told by doctors in July that he had two months to live.

Disney set up a private screening just for Fleetwood.

“Daniel just finished watching an unedited version of Star Wars: The Force Awakens!!!” Fleetwood’s wife Ashley posted to Facebook Thursday. “We would like to thank the awesomely talented JJ Abrams for calling us yesterday to tell us Danjel was getting his wish granted!”

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is out in theatres December 18.

