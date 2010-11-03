New Details On Journalist's Cyber-Harassing Of A 17-Year Old - She Posted Sexual Information On Facebook

Random high school girls.

Photo: www.flickr.com

A press release about the journalist who was arrested for harassment has just been issued by the New Canaan Police Department.Read more about the case by clicking here >



The police say a 17-year old girl accused Teri Buhl, a financial journalist, of posting private information about her on Facebook.

On 10/27/10 at approximately 1415 hours, Teri A. Buhl turned herself in at the New Canaan Police Department after being notified there was an arrest warrant on file. Ms. Buhl was charged with harassment second degree, breach of peace second degree and interfering with police.

The investigation began in June 2010 when the police department received a complaint from a 17 year old female who reported personal information about her was posted on the social networking site “Facebook.”

The personal information referenced the complainant at a party where alcohol was being consumed as well as inappropriate comments of a sexual nature.

Court orders were obtained to identify the person responsible for posting the information. The information identified Ms. Buhl as the person who posted the personal information.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.