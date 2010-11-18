Meet Teresa Teague, The Hottest New Partner At Goldman Sachs

To the best of our knowledge, Teresa Teague is the hottest new partner at Goldman Sachs.



(If you know otherwise, please email.)

Here’s what we know about her, besides the fact that she’s one of only ~11 women the firm named partner this year.

Most importantly (kidding), she’s a hot young mum with a preppy family. She met her husband at Harvard in 1997, and she’s since established the Teague Fellowship in honour of her and her husband’s, Paul Teague’s, 10-year reunion.

As far as her work credentials go, she’s a Dartmouth government major who graduated in ’92, after which she started working at Kidder Peabody. She went to work at Goldman in 1993, where she started as a financial analyst in the Corporate Finance division in New York.

She left a few years later to get her MBA at Harvard, which she graduated from in 1997.

After graduating from Harvard, she transferred to Goldman’s London office to work in the firm’s Leveraged Finance Group, where she remained for 7 years until she moved back to New York in 2005 as a part of the Financial Sponsors Group.

Then she ditched Goldman to work for Bank of America’s Financial Sponsor Group in 2006, but only stayed at the firm for two years before returning to Goldman in 2008, in Hong Kong.

She’s currently in Hong Kong, where she’s head of Asian Financial Sponsors Coverage, and where she remains active in the business community. For example, she paneled a talk on “Emerging Investment opportunities in Hot Industries (see the pic on the right). She also spoke at the China Venture Capital/Private Equity Summit.

And in her spare time, Teague remains charitable to New York City. She’s a vice chairman of the Figure Skaters of Harlem and helps the Baby Buggy charity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.