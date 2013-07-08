Report: Teresa Heinz Kerry Rushed To Nantucket Hospital

Teresa Heinz Kerry at her husband John’s swear-in as Secretary of State.

Teresa Heinz Kerry, the wife of Secretary of State John Kerry, was rushed to a Nantucket hospital Sunday afternoon, The Boston Globe reports.



A source close to the family told the Globe the 74-year-old Heinz Kerry was stricken with an unspecified medical condition.

Her husband was at their Hurlburt Avenue home at the time.

Boston Herald has more:

Hospital spokesman Noah Brown said Heinz Kerry was admitted to the emergency room in critical condition. Her condition has since stabilised, Brown said.

Nantucket Police Lt. Jerry Adams said fire, police, and emergency services were called to the Kerry home at 3:38 p.m. for medical aid.

Heinz Kerry is the widow of former Sen. H. John Heinz III and heiress to the Heinz ketchup fortune.

