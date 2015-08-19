'Real Housewives' star Teresa Guide's house is up for auction and it could sell for as little as $100

Bravo Teresa Giudice gives a tour of her Jersey Shore house for Bravo.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and husband Joe Giudice’s vacation home will be up for auction on Tuesday and could go for as little as $US100, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office told Business Insider.

According to the couple’s bankruptcy filings, they owed $US550,266 on the Jersey Shore house, which is located at 49 Sylvia Lane in Stafford, New Jersey.

Theoretically, the house could sell for $US100 because that is the minimum first bid set by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. Bids will then be accepted in $US1,000 increments until the property is sold to the highest bidder. All proceeds will go to paying off what the Giudices owe the banks.

According to a listing on Realtor.com, the 1.350 square foot, one story house has five bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The couple’s main home located at 6 Indian Lane, Towaco, New Jersey was for sale, though the couple took it off the market earlier this year.

Currently, Teresa is serving a 13 month prison sentence (reduced from 15 months) for bank fraud. When she is released in February, Joe will begin serving a 41-month sentence.

Watch Teresa give a tour of the Jersey Shore house below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.