'Real Housewives' star Teresa Guide's house is up for auction and it could sell for as little as $100

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and husband Joe Giudice’s vacation home will be up for auction on Tuesday and could go for as little as $US100, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office told Business Insider.
According to the couple’s bankruptcy filings, they owed $US550,266 on the Jersey Shore house, which is located at 49 Sylvia Lane in Stafford, New Jersey.
Theoretically, the house could sell for $US100 because that is the minimum first bid set by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. Bids will then be accepted in $US1,000 increments until the property is sold to the highest bidder. All proceeds will go to paying off what the Giudices owe the banks.
According to a listing on Realtor.com, the 1.350 square foot, one story house has five bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
The couple’s main home located at 6 Indian Lane, Towaco, New Jersey was for sale, though the couple took it off the market earlier this year.
Currently, Teresa is serving a 13 month prison sentence (reduced from 15 months) for bank fraud. When she is released in February, Joe will begin serving a 41-month sentence.
Watch Teresa give a tour of the Jersey Shore house below:
