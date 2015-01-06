'Real Housewives' Star Teresa Giudice Surrenders To 15-Month Prison Sentence

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Teresa Giudice and husband Joe leave court after facing charges of defrauding lenders, illegally obtaining mortgages and other loans as well as allegedly hiding assets and income during a bankruptcy case on August 14, 2013 in Newark.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut on Monday to begin her 15-month prison sentence.

It is the same minimum-security prison camp that inspired the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

Giudice, a married mother of four, left her Montville Township mansion shortly after midnight in the back seat of an SUV driven by her lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr., according to NJ Advance Media.

She surrendered just before 3 a.m., seven hours ahead of her scheduled intake, which was negotiated with prison officials during a series of phone calls on New Year’s Eve.

“She was ready,” her lawyer said in a statement. “Teresa is a very strong woman. She won’t have any problems in there.”

After Leonard dropped off his client, he told the press: “When we arrived at Danbury, everyone we encountered was extremely courteous and respectful.”

Leonard also told ABC News, “I think she was anxious to get in, get this thing started, get it behind her, and get back to her family. Her four girls are her primary focus.”

Teresa’s daughter, Gia, is the only family member who has since spoken out:

