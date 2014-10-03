'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Star Teresa Giudice Gets 15 Months In Prison

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Joe and Teresa Giudice arrive for sentencing at federal court in Newark.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has just been sentenced to 15 months in prison by a federal judge on multiple fraud charges that she pleaded guilty to earlier this year.

The ruling comes a few hours after her husband, Joe Giudice, was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Judge Esther Salas said the sentences would be staggered, so when one is in prison, the other can take care of the couple’s four children.

“Teresa was hysterical… she made a plea to the judge to give her house arrest instead of time behind bars so she could care for her kids,” reports TMZ. “Before sentencing, Teresa begged the judge for leniency, saying she is in a deep depression and her life is now ruined. She says all she cares about is her kids and she has no interest anymore in TV shows.”

Teresa addressed the court before sentencing, at one point breaking down in tears, saying: “Thank you for letting me address the court today. I wrote this last night because I get nervous when I speak,” she began. “I speak as a wife, a mother, and a daughter. Today I am blessed but I am also humbled. I hear you and what you are saying, and it is time for me to wake up.”

Teresa has to surrender to authorities on January 5 next year, but things could have ended up worse for her.

According to the sentencing guidelines, the reality star should have received a sentences of 21 to 27 months in prison. “Prosecutors recommended 21, but the judge went way more lenient,” says TMZ.

At his sentencing, Joe told the court that he was “humiliated” by his actions and also took “full responsibility” for the consequences.

The couple’s prison sentences stem from bankruptcy, bank, and mortgage fraud charges totaling more than $US4 million.

Meanwhile, Teresa’s Instagram account is filled with happier family moments:

