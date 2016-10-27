A long-time Apple PR executive has a new job leading communications at SurveyMonkey

Teresa Brewer, a former Apple public relations executive, told Business Insider she has a new job as the head of communications at SurveyMonkey.

She’ll lead internal and external communications for SurveyMonkey and starts October 29.

Brewer had worked in communications at Apple since 2004 and left in July of this year. She led all communications for the iPhone, managing everything from press reviews to the product’s global expansion over the years. Before Apple, she worked in communications at Sony.

Brewer was one of several key recent departures on the Apple PR team, including Natalie Kerris, who left last year and briefly ran communications at Twitter.

SurveyMonkey lets you make customisable surveys for things like market research, education, or anything else. The company also conducted several polls for this year’s presidential election.

