An Investment Banker Made This Music Video Documenting The Lavish Parties Of The Cannes Advertising Festival

Investment banker Terence Kawaja is a big-time player in the advertising technology field.

His advisory firm, LUMA Partners, has worked to help companies like Google and Yahoo make multi-million dollar acquisitions, and his industry knowledge makes him one of the tech world’s most respected minds.

He is also, it seems, something of a goof.

Exhibit A: This four-minute music video Kawaja wrote and produced from the Cannes Lions advertising festival, a weeklong event where technology and advertising folks get together to give out awards, get drunk on yachts, and make deals with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.

The video is set to the Pharrell song “Happy,” and includes lyrics about the boozy festivities like “Out with your client on the Carlton deck. Your tab’s expensed, so pick up the check.”

Here’s Kawaja in his best Pharrell hat:

And because it’s Cannes, the video features fancy lunches:

Incredible views:

And guys jumping off yachts:

Notable cameos include Undertone co-founder Eric Franchi, legendary angel investor Ron Conway, and Pinterest head of partnerships Joanne Bradford.

Here are the full lyrics:

It might seem crazy what I’m about to say

Cannes Lions is here, we can take a break

There’s so much more than just the Palais

With the yachts, the parties and non-stop rose

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you justified being here for your work

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you feel you deserve this annual perk

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you wouldn’t miss this industry fete

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you enjoy serendipity on the Croisette

Out with your client on the Carlton deck

Your tab’s expensed so pick up the check

Well I should probably warn you about the Gutter bar

Packing in before dawn is the unwritten law

Sing along

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you make it through the day without a nap

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you made the VIP list at Hotel du Cap

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you cruised the Med on a big yacht with swank

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you heli’d to lunch at Club 55

It’s pronounced “Cannes”… not “Connes”

It’s pronounced “Cannes”… bien faire les choses

It’s pronounced “Cannes”… not “Connes”

It’s pronounced “Cannes”… I said I’ll tell you about

It’s pronounced “Cannes”… not “Connes”

It’s pronounced “Cannes”… Mon Dieu, qu’est-ce que c’est

It’s pronounced “Cannes”… not “Connes”

It’s pronounced “Cannes”… I said

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you wish all events took place in Cote D’Azur

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you won big business even with a slur

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you feel your liver went through a test

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you know you could’ve used a little more rest

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you feel like singing along with this spoof

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you don’t mind putting up with this goof

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you feel these lyrics are kind of rough

In Cannes we’re happy

Clap along if you feel this song’s gone on enough

