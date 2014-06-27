An Investment Banker Made This Music Video Documenting The Lavish Parties Of The Cannes Advertising Festival

Investment banker Terence Kawaja is a big-time player in the advertising technology field.
His advisory firm, LUMA Partners, has worked to help companies like Google and Yahoo make multi-million dollar acquisitions, and his industry knowledge makes him one of the tech world’s most respected minds.
He is also, it seems, something of a goof.
Exhibit A: This four-minute music video Kawaja wrote and produced from the Cannes Lions advertising festival, a weeklong event where technology and advertising folks get together to give out awards, get drunk on yachts, and make deals with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.
The video is set to the Pharrell song “Happy,” and includes lyrics about the boozy festivities like “Out with your client on the Carlton deck. Your tab’s expensed, so pick up the check.”
Here’s Kawaja in his best Pharrell hat:
And because it’s Cannes, the video features fancy lunches:
Incredible views:
And guys jumping off yachts:
Notable cameos include Undertone co-founder Eric Franchi, legendary angel investor Ron Conway, and Pinterest head of partnerships Joanne Bradford.
Here are the full lyrics:
It might seem crazy what I’m about to say
Cannes Lions is here, we can take a break
There’s so much more than just the Palais
With the yachts, the parties and non-stop rose
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you justified being here for your work
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you feel you deserve this annual perk
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you wouldn’t miss this industry fete
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you enjoy serendipity on the Croisette
Out with your client on the Carlton deck
Your tab’s expensed so pick up the check
Well I should probably warn you about the Gutter bar
Packing in before dawn is the unwritten law
Sing along
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you make it through the day without a nap
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you made the VIP list at Hotel du Cap
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you cruised the Med on a big yacht with swank
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you heli’d to lunch at Club 55
It’s pronounced “Cannes”… not “Connes”
It’s pronounced “Cannes”… bien faire les choses
It’s pronounced “Cannes”… not “Connes”
It’s pronounced “Cannes”… I said I’ll tell you about
It’s pronounced “Cannes”… not “Connes”
It’s pronounced “Cannes”… Mon Dieu, qu’est-ce que c’est
It’s pronounced “Cannes”… not “Connes”
It’s pronounced “Cannes”… I said
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you wish all events took place in Cote D’Azur
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you won big business even with a slur
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you feel your liver went through a test
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you know you could’ve used a little more rest
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you feel like singing along with this spoof
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you don’t mind putting up with this goof
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you feel these lyrics are kind of rough
In Cannes we’re happy
Clap along if you feel this song’s gone on enough
