David Tepper Just Tried To Smooth Over One Of The Biggest Feuds In Financial Media

Legendary hedge fund manager David Tepper is on Squawk Box this morning, and it’s a special treat.



Aside from the fact that his $16 billion fund is up 25% net, the last time Tepper was on in 2010 his words moved markets.

This morning he’s waxing poetic on everything from the American economy to this weekend’s Japanese elections, but he also took some time to try to heal an open media hostility in the financial world.

“Do you guys have Bloomberg machines,” Tepper asked the Squawk crew.

A collective ‘no’ rose from the group, and Becky Quick admitted that CNBC can’t have Bloomberg machines because the competitor will not give them a contract.

Tepper looked disappointed for the crew.

“Did you ever seen the Miracle on 24th Street Bloomberg? Give CNBC Bloombergs,” he said into the camera.

Clearly, Tepper is in the holiday spirit.

