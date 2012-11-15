David Tepper Picked Up A Staggering Amount Of JP Morgan And AIG Stock

Photo: CNBC

It’s 13F season, and David Tepper’s Appaloossa Management just turned in its filing to the SEC.Most of the big moves we’ve noticed this quarter so far have to do with tech companies like Groupon and Apple.



Not so with Tepper, he’s making big moves in financials.

Here’s what Appaloosa’s been up to since Q2:

Picked up an 8,250,000 share stake in AIG.

Picked up a 2,397,000 share stake in JP Morgan

Picked up 500,000 share sof Morgan Stanley

Dropped its stake in Bank of America from 3,857,008 to 2,757,008

Dumped all of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland

Make of that what you will.

