David Tepper And Jim Chanos Balled Out At The Same Vegas Club Last Night

Business Insider Lenny Kravitz at SALT 2014

Thursday night was the last night of the biggest hedge fund conference of the year, SALT 2014.

That means some serious partying went down.

After an awesome performance from Lenny Kravitz at host hotel The Bellagio, the crowd dispersed to clubs up and down the strip. A lot of people headed to Hakkasan at the MGM, but some serious ballers stayed right at home.

Both David Tepper and Jim Chanos had tables at The Bellagio’s Hyde. CNBC’s Melissa Lee was also there dancing her face off.

