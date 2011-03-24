TEPCO Shares Crash Again, After Fresh Concerns And Setbacks At The Nuke Plant

It’s been some time since there’s been a clear sign of progress or further stabilisation at the nuke plant, and in fact most of the headlines have been somewhat negative.



The radiation found in the Tokyo drinking water at a level unsafe for babies was bad news. Other reports that the repairs still have a couple more weeks are also troublesome.

So after rallying from its lows, TEPCO shares plunged again last night, falling 14%.

For more on the financial and existential situation facing the company, see here.

