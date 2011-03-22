REPORT: TEPCO Hiring Homeless People In The Fukushima Death Zone

We’ll just say that obviously we have no idea whether this is true or not. But even if it is true, we’re not sure that it’s really that horrible…



Swedish newspaper Expressen reports that TEPCO is hiring the homeless to work in the Fukushima death zone.

This is from the Google Translate version of this article (via @Makro_Trader)

The people who work day and night in the Fukushima nuclear power plant to prevent a catastrophe from happening has been hailed as the nation’s heroes,

But there is a much darker picture of the fight, according to the välansedde German foreign correspondent Robert Hetkämper.

He claims there is evidence that Tepco exploiting society’s most vulnerable individuals and that there are people who can not get any other job that is now sent into the radiation fields.

