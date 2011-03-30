TEPCO Plunges 20%, Company Confirms CEO Is In The Hospital

Three straight gigantic down days for TEPCO, owner of the Fukushima nuclear power plant.



After starting the Wednesday session “ask only” shares plunged 20%. The stock is now down 80% since the crisis.

And a day after rumours started swirling about the whereabouts of CEO Masataka Shimizu, the company said he has been hospitalized with dizziness and high blood pressure.

TEPCO’s chairman apologized at a press conference for “causing a great deal of worry to so many people,” according to Daily Yomuri.

