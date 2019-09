On Monday, TEPCO (remember them?) saw its rating downgraded to junk by S&P.



Via CMA, it’s CDS are widening big time, and have rocketed higher since those initial, ugly days. In fact, it’s clear the market thought TEPCO was junk long before S&P made it official.

