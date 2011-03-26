TEPCO CDS Blast Out Again As Reactor Crisis Worsens

Japanese electricity provide TEPCO has seen its CDS blow out yet again as the situation at its Fukushima plant appears to be worsening.



The radiation leak at reactor #3 appears to be worsening and the government is yet again telling Japanese citizens near the plant to evacuate.

TEPCO CDS has widened over 28, or 77bps today on the news.

Photo: CMA Datavision

