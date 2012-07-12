A New Service Keeps You Online In Europe For $5 A Day

Photo: Tep Wireless

If you have to stay connected while travel ling through Europe, you don’t have many affordable options. Tep Wireless aims to change this, though. Tomas Mendoza, the company’s founder, started the service because of his own frustrations: “I travel across Europe regularly, and I got fed up with not having a good data service on the go,” he said.



Tep’s customers will get a portable hotspot that provides 1 GB of data for $5 a day in 38 different countries. More data can be tacked on at a charge, of course.

Interested? Check out more details here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.